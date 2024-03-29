Agile Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) Short Interest Update

Agile Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 27.3% from the February 29th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.0 days.

Agile Group Price Performance

AGPYY stock opened at $4.41 on Friday. Agile Group has a 12 month low of $4.37 and a 12 month high of $12.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.29.

About Agile Group

Agile Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development, property management, hotel operation, property investment, environmental protection, and other businesses in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company develops and sells properties; provides property construction, ecological landscaping, and intelligent home and decoration services.

