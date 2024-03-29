Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $376,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,177,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $501,000. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 5,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 12,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 5,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $304.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Argus cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $279.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $328.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $280.29.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of APD stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $242.27. 1,439,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,653,677. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $239.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.01. The company has a market cap of $53.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.81. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.24 and a 1 year high of $307.71.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.18). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 18.82%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 66.79%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

