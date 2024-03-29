Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $46.66

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $46.66 and last traded at $46.56, with a volume of 132979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.03.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Airbus from a "sector perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Airbus from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Airbus from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Airbus presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Airbus Trading Down 0.9 %

The company has a market cap of $145.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.81, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.76 and its 200-day moving average is $37.83.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.04). Airbus had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The firm had revenue of $24.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $24.44 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Airbus SE will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbus SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet passenger aircraft, freighter aircraft, regional turboprop aircraft, and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

