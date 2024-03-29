Airship AI (NASDAQ:AISP) Trading Down 13.9%

Shares of Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AISP – Get Free Report) traded down 13.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.50 and last traded at $6.59. 911,152 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 17,092,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.65.

Airship AI Stock Down 13.9 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Airship AI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Airship AI by 70.5% in the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 21,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Airship AI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $369,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Airship AI in the first quarter worth approximately $977,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airship AI in the first quarter worth approximately $1,466,000. 5.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airship AI Company Profile

Airship AI Holdings, Inc provides AI-driven video, sensor, and data management surveillance platform in the United States. The company offers Airship Acropolis OS, an IP and analog video surveillance; Airship Command, a suite of visualization tools that allows users to view data and evidence ingested from the edge; and Airship Outpost foe high-definition recording with user defined low-bit rate video stream encoding.

