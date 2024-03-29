Aixtron Se (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) Short Interest Down 65.0% in March

Aixtron Se (OTCMKTS:AIXXFGet Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 668,200 shares, a drop of 65.0% from the February 29th total of 1,907,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 151.9 days.

Aixtron Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Aixtron stock opened at $26.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.82. Aixtron has a 52-week low of $25.92 and a 52-week high of $42.65.

About Aixtron

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It develops, produces, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and offers deposition processes, consulting, training, customer support, and other related services, as well as peripheral devices and services for the operation of its systems.

