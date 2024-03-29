Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,461,600 shares, a growth of 46.6% from the February 29th total of 996,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14,616.0 days.
ALFVF stock opened at $37.00 on Friday. Alfa Laval Corporate has a twelve month low of $35.18 and a twelve month high of $37.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.23.
