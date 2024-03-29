Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decrease of 65.6% from the February 29th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Alfa Laval Corporate Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALFVY opened at $39.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.49. Alfa Laval Corporate has a 1-year low of $30.44 and a 1-year high of $41.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Alfa Laval Corporate (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). Alfa Laval Corporate had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Alfa Laval Corporate will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Alfa Laval Corporate Company Profile

Alfa Laval Corporate AB provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. It operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. The company offers oil/gas-fired steam and composite steam boilers, exhaust gas economizer, and ballast water treatment systems, and exhaust gas cleaning products.

