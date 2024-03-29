Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Shares Up 1.1%

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) shot up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $72.59 and last traded at $72.36. 14,073,414 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 13,441,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on BABA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $88.50 to $85.40 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.44.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $183.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.45 and its 200-day moving average is $77.60.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $19.12 by ($0.15). Alibaba Group had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $260.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Alibaba Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,610,078 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,007,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,491 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 322.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,029,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,303,636,000 after purchasing an additional 11,473,618 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 14,275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Certuity LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 122.2% in the 3rd quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 113,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,863,000 after purchasing an additional 62,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 730,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,320,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.