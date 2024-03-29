Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.10.

ALKT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Stephens cut shares of Alkami Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Alkami Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd.

In other news, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 50,089 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total transaction of $1,197,627.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 508,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,158,258.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 50,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total value of $1,197,627.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 508,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,158,258.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Douglas A. Linebarger sold 33,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total transaction of $792,458.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 262,749 shares in the company, valued at $6,198,248.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 112,734 shares of company stock valued at $2,658,864 over the last three months. 38.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALKT. Long Path Partners Fund LP acquired a new position in Alkami Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,297,000. Scalar Gauge Management LLC acquired a new position in Alkami Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,694,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Alkami Technology by 3,727.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 854,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,719,000 after acquiring an additional 832,059 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Alkami Technology by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,552,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,466,000 after acquiring an additional 697,148 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in Alkami Technology by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,679,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,488,000 after acquiring an additional 632,061 shares during the period. 54.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alkami Technology stock opened at $24.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.23 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.21. Alkami Technology has a fifty-two week low of $10.93 and a fifty-two week high of $26.75.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $71.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.12 million. Alkami Technology had a negative net margin of 23.76% and a negative return on equity of 17.00%. Sell-side analysts predict that Alkami Technology will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

