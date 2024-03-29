Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,600 shares, an increase of 35.4% from the February 29th total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 147,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Allianz Stock Down 0.4 %

OTCMKTS ALIZY opened at $29.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $117.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.12. Allianz has a 52 week low of $21.13 and a 52 week high of $30.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.80.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Allianz had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $27.54 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Allianz will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Allianz

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

