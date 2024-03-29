Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Given New $195.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $164.00 to $195.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC initiated coverage on Allstate in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a hold rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Allstate from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded Allstate from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Allstate from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Allstate from $171.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Allstate presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $165.56.

Allstate Price Performance

ALL stock opened at $173.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Allstate has a 52-week low of $100.57 and a 52-week high of $173.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $159.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.38. The company has a market capitalization of $45.52 billion, a PE ratio of -139.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.51.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $1.95. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $14.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.36) EPS. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Allstate will post 13.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Allstate’s payout ratio is -296.77%.

Insider Transactions at Allstate

In other news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $637,880.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,712,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $637,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,712,069.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $5,276,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,731 shares in the company, valued at $10,847,016.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALL. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the 4th quarter worth about $4,544,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in Allstate in the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Walden Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the 4th quarter worth about $260,000. Red Mountain Financial LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the 4th quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the 4th quarter worth about $152,000. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Further Reading

