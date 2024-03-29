Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Director Frances Arnold Sells 90 Shares

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) Director Frances Arnold sold 90 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $13,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,342,624. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Frances Arnold also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 29th, Frances Arnold sold 100 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.22, for a total transaction of $13,822.00.

On Tuesday, January 30th, Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $35,433.80.

Alphabet stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $150.93. 24,485,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,518,160. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.78 and a fifty-two week high of $153.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $143.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.12. The company has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Alphabet from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Alphabet from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.48.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spreng Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% during the first quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,878,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.1% in the first quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 1,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

