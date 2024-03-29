Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Insider John Kent Walker Sells 12,084 Shares

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) insider John Kent Walker sold 12,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.19, for a total transaction of $1,826,979.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,365,523.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

John Kent Walker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 20th, John Kent Walker sold 48,076 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.20, for a total transaction of $6,836,407.20.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $150.93. The stock had a trading volume of 24,485,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,518,160. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.78 and a 1-year high of $153.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $143.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 257.1% in the fourth quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 10,284 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 7,404 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,800,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Napatree Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 94.6% in the fourth quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on GOOGL. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.48.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

