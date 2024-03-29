Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) were up 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $152.67 and last traded at $152.26. Approximately 21,105,628 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 26,074,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $151.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.33.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Alphabet

Alphabet Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $144.75 and its 200-day moving average is $139.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total transaction of $59,334.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,805,628.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total value of $59,334.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,805,628.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total transaction of $6,597,125.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,777,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,854,485.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 251,138 shares of company stock valued at $35,427,655. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphabet

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,962 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,854,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Napatree Capital LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $848,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,862,000. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.