Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Short Interest Down 67.4% in March

Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 111,400 shares, a drop of 67.4% from the February 29th total of 342,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,225,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Alstom Stock Performance
Shares of ALSMY opened at $1.49 on Friday. Alstom has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.26 and a 200 day moving average of $1.41.
