AltaGas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) Short Interest Update

AltaGas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ATGFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,606,300 shares, a growth of 33.9% from the February 29th total of 3,440,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 71.5 days.

AltaGas Price Performance

Shares of AltaGas stock traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $22.07. The company had a trading volume of 86,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,037. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.33. AltaGas has a 52-week low of $16.24 and a 52-week high of $22.07.

About AltaGas

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

