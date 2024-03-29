Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATRWF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATRWF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the February 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Altius Renewable Royalties Stock Up 4.6 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:ATRWF traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $7.00. The stock had a trading volume of 16,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,909. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.85. Altius Renewable Royalties has a twelve month low of $4.76 and a twelve month high of $7.20.
About Altius Renewable Royalties
