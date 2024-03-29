Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATRWF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATRWF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the February 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Altius Renewable Royalties Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATRWF traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $7.00. The stock had a trading volume of 16,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,909. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.85. Altius Renewable Royalties has a twelve month low of $4.76 and a twelve month high of $7.20.

Altius Renewable Royalties

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, holds interest in the royalties and investments in renewable energy projects. It also provides tailored financing solutions to the renewable power sector. The company operates wind, solar, battery storage, and other types of renewable energy projects located in Texas, Kansas, California, and Vermont.

