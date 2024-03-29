Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Shares Down 0.1%

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $43.60 and last traded at $43.62. 9,807,499 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 17,975,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.66.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $36.10 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.82.

The company has a market capitalization of $76.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.54.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 33.21% and a negative return on equity of 244.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.99%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.78%.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MO. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,128,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 293.6% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 41,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

