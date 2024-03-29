Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDLY) Short Interest Update

Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDLY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the February 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Amada Stock Performance

Shares of AMDLY opened at $48.97 on Friday. Amada has a 12-month low of $39.77 and a 12-month high of $48.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.14.

Get Amada alerts:

Amada (OTCMKTS:AMDLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $664.78 million during the quarter. Amada had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 7.36%.

Amada Company Profile

Amada Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, leases, repairs, maintains, checks, and inspects metalworking machinery, software, and peripheral equipment in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers sheet metal fabrication machines, including laser machines, punch and laser combination machines, turret punch presses, press brakes, bending robots, and welders, as well as software solutions; general fabrication machines, such as shearing and deburring machines, corner shear, iron worker, AMS SPACE series, horizontal benders, tapping and fastener insertion machines, and environment related products; cutting fluids, lubricants, and other consumables; and a range of tools for bending and punching.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.