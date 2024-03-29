Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDWF) Short Interest Up 307.4% in March

Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDWF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 230,200 shares, a growth of 307.4% from the February 29th total of 56,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AMDWF opened at $9.77 on Friday. Amada has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $10.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.97.

About Amada

Amada Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, leases, repairs, maintains, checks, and inspects metalworking machinery, software, and peripheral equipment in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers sheet metal fabrication machines, including laser machines, punch and laser combination machines, turret punch presses, press brakes, bending robots, and welders, as well as software solutions; general fabrication machines, such as shearing and deburring machines, corner shear, iron worker, AMS SPACE series, horizontal benders, tapping and fastener insertion machines, and environment related products; cutting fluids, lubricants, and other consumables; and a range of tools for bending and punching.

