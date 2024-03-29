Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDWF) Short Interest Up 307.4% in March

Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDWF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 230,200 shares, a growth of 307.4% from the February 29th total of 56,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Amada Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS AMDWF opened at $9.77 on Friday. Amada has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $10.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.97.
About Amada
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Amada
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Receive News & Ratings for Amada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.