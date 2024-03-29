Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.670-0.710 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.680. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE AMCR opened at $9.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.27. The company has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Amcor has a 12 month low of $8.45 and a 12 month high of $11.39.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.28% and a net margin of 4.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Research analysts forecast that Amcor will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Amcor’s payout ratio is presently 113.64%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Amcor by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 48,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amcor by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Amcor by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Amcor by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 80,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Amcor by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 14,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the period. 45.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

