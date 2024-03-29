Americas Silver (TSE:USA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.28

Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.29, with a volume of 71047 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

Americas Silver Trading Up 5.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$64.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.51, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Americas Silver Company Profile

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

