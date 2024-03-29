Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) SVP Dawn M. Brockman Sells 224 Shares

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) SVP Dawn M. Brockman sold 224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.13, for a total value of $97,245.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,159.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

AMP stock opened at $438.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.36. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $279.85 and a 1 year high of $440.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $404.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $367.57.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 16.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.78%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $394.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $428.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameriprise Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

