AMI Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

AMI Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,745 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 112.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1,065.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 16,821 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 134.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after buying an additional 42,404 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 102.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 4,866 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 96.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 4,236 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $61.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.50. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $46.57 and a twelve month high of $61.18. The company has a market capitalization of $27.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

