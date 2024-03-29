AMI Investment Management Inc. Has $2.33 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

AMI Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $2,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 745.0% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period.

Shares of VCR stock opened at $317.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a one year low of $241.79 and a one year high of $319.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $307.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $290.59.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

