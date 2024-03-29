AMI Investment Management Inc. Has $2.59 Million Holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

AMI Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,551 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 969 shares during the quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $2,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 20,466 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Allison Transmission by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,942 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Allison Transmission by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 148,354 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,627,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Allison Transmission by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 86,875 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,052,000 after buying an additional 9,930 shares during the period. Finally, Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. bought a new position in Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,728,000. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALSN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Allison Transmission in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Allison Transmission from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Allison Transmission currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.88.

Allison Transmission Stock Up 0.5 %

ALSN stock opened at $81.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.24. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.02. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.02 and a twelve month high of $81.54.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $775.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.00 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 60.35% and a net margin of 22.17%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is currently 13.44%.

Insider Transactions at Allison Transmission

In other news, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 76,318 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $5,385,761.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,855,053.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Allison Transmission news, VP Dana Jh Pittard sold 2,686 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $195,648.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,616.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 76,318 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $5,385,761.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,855,053.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 87,843 shares of company stock worth $6,244,562. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allison Transmission Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

