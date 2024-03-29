AMI Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,072 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

AMI Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 36,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 34,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 53,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 160.7% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 75,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 46,334 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $3,761,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $41.08 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $36.38 and a 1-year high of $42.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.93 and its 200-day moving average is $39.13.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

