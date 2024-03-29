AMI Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,160 Shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

AMI Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) by 32.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,160 shares during the quarter. Graham accounts for approximately 1.3% of AMI Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Graham were worth $3,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Graham in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Graham by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Graham by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Graham by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Graham by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Graham from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Graham

In other Graham news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 556 shares of Graham stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $712.99, for a total transaction of $396,422.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,989.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 20.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Graham Trading Up 1.4 %

GHC opened at $766.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $722.73 and a 200-day moving average of $659.94. Graham Holdings has a 52 week low of $551.36 and a 52 week high of $767.68.

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $10.94 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter. Graham had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 4.65%.

Graham Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 17th. Graham’s payout ratio is 15.83%.

Graham Profile

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

Further Reading

