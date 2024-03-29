AMI Investment Management Inc. Takes $231,000 Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 224.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHV stock opened at $75.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.99 and a fifty-two week high of $76.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.47.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

