AMI Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 96,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,198,000 after buying an additional 12,416 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Veery Capital LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 44,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 29.2% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 217,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $75.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.47. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $60.99 and a 1 year high of $76.13.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.