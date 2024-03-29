Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) Shares Acquired by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Free Report) by 100.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,381 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF were worth $1,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 929,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,051,000 after buying an additional 424,257 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $3,366,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 60.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 263,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,868,000 after buying an additional 99,541 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,177,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $777,000.

Shares of BLOK traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.44. The stock had a trading volume of 275,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,795. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 52 week low of $18.22 and a 52 week high of $37.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $827.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.50.

The Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio mainly consisting of global equities focusing on blockchain technology. BLOK was launched on Jan 16, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

