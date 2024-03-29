ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AUKUF) Short Interest Update

ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AUKUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,387,600 shares, an increase of 157.7% from the February 29th total of 538,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,734.5 days.

ams-OSRAM Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AUKUF remained flat at $1.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.20. ams-OSRAM has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $8.96.

About ams-OSRAM

ams-OSRAM AG designs, manufactures, and sells LED and optical sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia/Pacific. The company operates in Semiconductors and Lamps & Systems segments. The Semiconductors segment offers semiconductor-based products and solutions, such as high-performance LEDs, lasers, and optical sensors for automotive, consumer, and industrial end markets.

