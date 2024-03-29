Analysts Offer Predictions for Jaguar Mining Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:JAG)

Jaguar Mining Inc. (TSE:JAG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Pi Financial issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Jaguar Mining in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 27th. Pi Financial analyst P. Ker expects that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Jaguar Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.45 per share.
Jaguar Mining Trading Up 4.8 %
Jaguar Mining stock opened at C$2.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.68. Jaguar Mining has a 12 month low of C$1.12 and a 12 month high of C$2.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$189.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.46.
Jaguar Mining Company Profile
Jaguar Mining Inc, a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold mineral properties in Brazil. Its principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex and Caeté Gold Mine Complex with mineral claims covering an area of approximately 56,000 hectares located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais.
