Analysts Set Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) PT at $144.96

Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, sixteen have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $144.96.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Airbnb from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Airbnb from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Airbnb from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. TheStreet upgraded Airbnb from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

Airbnb Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $164.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $106.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.25. Airbnb has a one year low of $103.55 and a one year high of $170.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $154.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 48.32%. Analysts predict that Airbnb will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $97,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 144,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,623,753. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $97,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 144,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,623,753. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.35, for a total value of $140,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,019,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,108,012,088. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 856,222 shares of company stock worth $126,839,880 in the last ninety days. 30.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airbnb

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Centurion Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

