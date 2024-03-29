Analysts Set Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Target Price at $35.82

Shares of Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.82.

Several research firms have issued reports on FVRR. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Fiverr International from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Fiverr International in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler downgraded Fiverr International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Fiverr International in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Fiverr International from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Fiverr International during the 3rd quarter worth $1,837,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Fiverr International by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 73,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 16,731 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Fiverr International during the 3rd quarter worth $3,291,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Fiverr International by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 352,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,637,000 after acquiring an additional 153,202 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Fiverr International by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 78,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 19,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

FVRR stock opened at $21.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Fiverr International has a 52-week low of $20.04 and a 52-week high of $37.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.07. The company has a market capitalization of $814.36 million, a PE ratio of 234.78 and a beta of 1.73.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. Fiverr International had a return on equity of 3.71% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $91.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. Fiverr International’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Fiverr International will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes various categories in ten verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and tech, business, data, lifestyle, and photography.

