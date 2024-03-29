Analysts Set Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Target Price at $35.82

Shares of Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.82.
Several research firms have issued reports on FVRR. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Fiverr International from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Fiverr International in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler downgraded Fiverr International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Fiverr International in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Fiverr International from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Fiverr International
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Fiverr International Price Performance
FVRR stock opened at $21.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Fiverr International has a 52-week low of $20.04 and a 52-week high of $37.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.07. The company has a market capitalization of $814.36 million, a PE ratio of 234.78 and a beta of 1.73.
Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. Fiverr International had a return on equity of 3.71% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $91.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. Fiverr International’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Fiverr International will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Fiverr International
Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes various categories in ten verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and tech, business, data, lifestyle, and photography.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Fiverr International
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Receive News & Ratings for Fiverr International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiverr International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.