Analysts Set Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Target Price at $30.75

Shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.75.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WES shares. Citigroup cut Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Bank of America cut Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Western Midstream Partners
Insider Activity at Western Midstream Partners
Institutional Trading of Western Midstream Partners
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WES. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Western Midstream Partners by 13.0% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 33,519,544 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $912,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,855,558 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 13.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,746,835 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $564,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520,712 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth $44,781,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,280,595 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $183,770,000 after acquiring an additional 802,709 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 14.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,012,565 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $126,417,000 after acquiring an additional 623,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.94% of the company’s stock.
Western Midstream Partners Price Performance
Shares of Western Midstream Partners stock opened at $35.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. Western Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $24.89 and a twelve month high of $35.93. The firm has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 2.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.13.
Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.04). Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 32.72%. The firm had revenue of $858.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Western Midstream Partners Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.46%.
Western Midstream Partners Company Profile
Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Western Midstream Partners
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.