Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Williams-Sonoma (WSM)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Williams-Sonoma (NYSE: WSM) in the last few weeks:

3/26/2024 – Williams-Sonoma had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $300.00 to $320.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

3/25/2024 – Williams-Sonoma had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $320.00 to $340.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/22/2024 – Williams-Sonoma was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/21/2024 – Williams-Sonoma had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $330.00 price target on the stock.

3/21/2024 – Williams-Sonoma had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $250.00 to $298.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/19/2024 – Williams-Sonoma had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $195.00 to $255.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/15/2024 – Williams-Sonoma had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $146.00 to $232.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/15/2024 – Williams-Sonoma had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

3/15/2024 – Williams-Sonoma had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $220.00 to $290.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/14/2024 – Williams-Sonoma had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $261.00 to $295.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/14/2024 – Williams-Sonoma had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $260.00 to $320.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/14/2024 – Williams-Sonoma had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $200.00 to $300.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/14/2024 – Williams-Sonoma was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $263.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $154.00.

3/14/2024 – Williams-Sonoma had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $240.00 to $300.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

3/14/2024 – Williams-Sonoma was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $270.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $155.00.

3/13/2024 – Williams-Sonoma had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $154.00 price target on the stock.

3/13/2024 – Williams-Sonoma was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/11/2024 – Williams-Sonoma had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $215.00 to $265.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/7/2024 – Williams-Sonoma had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $230.00 to $280.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/5/2024 – Williams-Sonoma had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $222.00 to $250.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/5/2024 – Williams-Sonoma had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Loop Capital. They now have a $220.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $200.00.

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WSM traded up $3.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $317.53. The stock had a trading volume of 846,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,694,396. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.46. The firm has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.66. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.44 and a fifty-two week high of $319.70.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.38. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 55.15% and a net margin of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Williams-Sonoma

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.71%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.74, for a total transaction of $5,674,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 505,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,433,123.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.06, for a total value of $330,973.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,013,591.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.74, for a total transaction of $5,674,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,433,123.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,145 shares of company stock worth $10,044,174 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Williams-Sonoma

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $340,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 64,062 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,927,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Alamar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 18,223 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 47,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,561,000 after acquiring an additional 10,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Articles

