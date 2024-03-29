Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Angel Oak Mortgage REIT in a report released on Tuesday, March 26th. B. Riley analyst M. Howlett anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Angel Oak Mortgage REIT’s current full-year earnings is $0.70 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Angel Oak Mortgage REIT’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Angel Oak Mortgage REIT from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE AOMR opened at $10.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 5.65. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT has a 52 week low of $7.02 and a 52 week high of $11.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.43 million, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.61 and its 200 day moving average is $9.93.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT (NYSE:AOMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.44). Angel Oak Mortgage REIT had a negative return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 35.14%. The company had revenue of $24.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.19 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AOMR. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 17.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 9.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 8.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 0.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 301,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.81%.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Company Profile

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. It offers investment securities; residential mortgage loans; and commercial mortgage loans.

