Angel Oak Mortgage REIT (NYSE:AOMR) Earns “Neutral” Rating from B. Riley

B. Riley restated their neutral rating on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT (NYSE:AOMR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

Get Angel Oak Mortgage REIT alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on AOMR

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Trading Down 2.0 %

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT stock opened at $10.75 on Tuesday. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT has a one year low of $7.02 and a one year high of $11.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.61 and its 200 day moving average is $9.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.37 million, a PE ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 5.65.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT (NYSE:AOMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.44). Angel Oak Mortgage REIT had a negative return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 35.14%. The company had revenue of $24.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.19 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Angel Oak Mortgage REIT will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.91%. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.81%.

Institutional Trading of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Masters Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 1,149,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,183,000 after acquiring an additional 157,378 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 6.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,000,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,242,000 after purchasing an additional 57,368 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 79.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 855,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,031,000 after purchasing an additional 377,299 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 852,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,033,000 after purchasing an additional 96,180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. It offers investment securities; residential mortgage loans; and commercial mortgage loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angel Oak Mortgage REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.