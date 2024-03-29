ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY) Short Interest Up 700.0% in March

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the February 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

ANTA Sports Products Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANPDY opened at $266.01 on Friday. ANTA Sports Products has a 1-year low of $206.58 and a 1-year high of $376.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $238.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.92.

About ANTA Sports Products

ANTA Sports Products Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, design, manufacturing, and marketing of shoes, apparel, and accessories in the Mainland of China, Hong Kong, Macao, and internationally. The company's products portfolio includes running, cross-training, basketball, soccer, boxing, winter sports, boxing, taekwondo, gymnastics, karate, weightlifting, wrestling, trampoline, outdoor sports, women's fitness, and skiing products, as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the FILA, FILA KIDS, FILA FUSION, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.

