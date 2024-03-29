Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) Short Interest Update

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,100 shares, a growth of 66.8% from the February 29th total of 70,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Aprea Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of APRE stock opened at $6.69 on Friday. Aprea Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.78 and a fifty-two week high of $8.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.01.

Get Aprea Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Bernd R. Seizinger acquired 6,860 shares of Aprea Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.29 per share, for a total transaction of $50,009.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,563.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 9,870 shares of company stock worth $71,952 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aprea Therapeutics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Aprea Therapeutics by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 7,347 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 13,788.0% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 43,708 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Aprea Therapeutics by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 164,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 43,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Aprea Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $40,000. 34.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush increased their target price on Aprea Therapeutics from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Aprea Therapeutics

About Aprea Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing synthetic lethality-based cancer therapeutics that targets DNA damage response pathways. Its lead product candidate is the ATRN-119 that is in Phase I clinical trials for treating advanced solid tumors, ovarian, breast, and prostate cancers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aprea Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aprea Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.