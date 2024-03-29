Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) Short Interest Update

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,100 shares, a growth of 66.8% from the February 29th total of 70,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Aprea Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of APRE stock opened at $6.69 on Friday. Aprea Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.78 and a fifty-two week high of $8.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.01.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Bernd R. Seizinger acquired 6,860 shares of Aprea Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.29 per share, for a total transaction of $50,009.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,563.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 9,870 shares of company stock worth $71,952 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
APRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush increased their target price on Aprea Therapeutics from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.
About Aprea Therapeutics
Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing synthetic lethality-based cancer therapeutics that targets DNA damage response pathways. Its lead product candidate is the ATRN-119 that is in Phase I clinical trials for treating advanced solid tumors, ovarian, breast, and prostate cancers.
