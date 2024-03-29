APx Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:APXI) Shares Up 0.2%

APx Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:APXI – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.44 and last traded at $11.42. 1,808 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 34,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.40.

APx Acquisition Corp. I Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.34 and its 200 day moving average is $11.16.

Institutional Trading of APx Acquisition Corp. I

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in APx Acquisition Corp. I by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 284,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its stake in APx Acquisition Corp. I by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 11,586 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp boosted its stake in APx Acquisition Corp. I by 117.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 84,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 45,596 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its stake in shares of APx Acquisition Corp. I by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 459,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,980,000 after buying an additional 8,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of APx Acquisition Corp. I during the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. Institutional investors own 51.82% of the company’s stock.

About APx Acquisition Corp. I

APx Acquisition Corp. I. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. APx Acquisition Corp. I. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

Featured Stories

