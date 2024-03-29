ARB IOT Group Limited (NASDAQ:ARBB) Short Interest Down 35.3% in March

ARB IOT Group Limited (NASDAQ:ARBB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, a decrease of 35.3% from the February 29th total of 48,200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
ARB IOT Group Stock Up 4.3 %
Shares of ARBB opened at $1.45 on Friday. ARB IOT Group has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $5.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.42.
ARB IOT Group Company Profile
