ARB IOT Group Limited (NASDAQ:ARBB) Short Interest Down 35.3% in March

ARB IOT Group Limited (NASDAQ:ARBB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, a decrease of 35.3% from the February 29th total of 48,200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ARB IOT Group Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of ARBB opened at $1.45 on Friday. ARB IOT Group has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $5.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.42.

ARB IOT Group Company Profile

ARB IOT Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides Internet of Things (IoT) system solutions, and system integration and support services in Malaysia. It offers IoT smart home and building solutions, such as design, procurement, and provision of smart home products and devices; integration services; and electrical wire installation and home data network setup for homeowners, as well as provides smart building solutions, including design, procurement, installation, testing, pre-commissioning and commissioning of various IoT systems, solutions, and devices; and integration of automated systems for smart buildings, including installation of wire and wireless, and mechatronic works for property developers and contractors.

