Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Trading 2.7% Higher

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) was up 2.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.24 and last traded at $13.20. Approximately 1,235,386 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 4,818,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ABR shares. JMP Securities cut their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arbor Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.67.

Arbor Realty Trust Price Performance

Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.80. The company has a quick ratio of 36.02, a current ratio of 36.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.73%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William C. Green bought 10,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.93 per share, for a total transaction of $132,002.37. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 162,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,120.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 671.7% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 57.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

Further Reading

