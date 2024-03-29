ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX) Senior Officer Kristen Jon Bibby Sells 8,131 Shares of Stock

ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Kristen Jon Bibby sold 8,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.77, for a total value of C$193,273.87.
ARC Resources Stock Up 0.7 %
ARC Resources stock opened at C$24.15 on Friday. ARC Resources Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$14.83 and a twelve month high of C$24.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$22.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$21.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.31.
ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.50 by C$0.34. The business had revenue of C$1.00 million for the quarter. ARC Resources had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 28.23%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ARC Resources Ltd. will post 2.1692732 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ARX has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on ARC Resources from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their target price on ARC Resources from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. ATB Capital lowered their target price on ARC Resources from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. TD Securities boosted their target price on ARC Resources from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a C$28.00 price objective on ARC Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$27.27.
ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the acquiring and developing crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney basin located in Alberta and northeast British Columbia. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is based in Calgary, Canada.
