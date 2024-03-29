Ares Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:AACT) Short Interest Update

Ares Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:AACT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, an increase of 765.5% from the February 29th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 154,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Ares Acquisition Co. II

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bulldog Investors LLP grew its holdings in shares of Ares Acquisition Co. II by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 426,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,454,000 after acquiring an additional 152,411 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its position in Ares Acquisition Co. II by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 2,712,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,110 shares in the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Acquisition Co. II by 133.4% in the fourth quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 306,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Ares Acquisition Co. II in the fourth quarter valued at about $425,000. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Acquisition Co. II by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 6,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Ares Acquisition Co. II Stock Up 0.0 %

AACT stock opened at $10.57 on Friday. Ares Acquisition Co. II has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $10.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.53 and a 200 day moving average of $10.41.

About Ares Acquisition Co. II

Ares Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

