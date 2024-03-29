Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Given “Market Outperform” Rating at JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $21.00 price target on the investment management company’s stock.

ARCC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. B. Riley downgraded Ares Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.80.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ARCC

Ares Capital Trading Up 1.7 %

ARCC stock opened at $20.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.99. Ares Capital has a twelve month low of $17.53 and a twelve month high of $20.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.25 and a 200-day moving average of $19.83.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The investment management company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $707.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.78 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 58.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ares Capital will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.22%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.91%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ares Capital

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,282,079 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $165,890,000 after purchasing an additional 840,823 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Ares Capital by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,771,933 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $95,606,000 after acquiring an additional 360,862 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Ares Capital by 1,865.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,214,991 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $844,260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000,570 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Ares Capital by 7.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,880,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $70,818,000 after acquiring an additional 271,811 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Ares Capital by 0.5% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,116,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $56,952,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares during the period. 27.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ares Capital

(Get Free Report)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.