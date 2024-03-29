ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as 122.83 and last traded at 125.19. Approximately 5,665,638 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 16,504,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at 127.96.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded ARM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on ARM from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on ARM from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on ARM from $48.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on ARM from $75.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of 85.78.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is 115.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is 79.57.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported 0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 0.25 by 0.04. The company had revenue of 824.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 762.50 million. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Arm Holdings plc will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARM. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of ARM during the 4th quarter valued at $480,194,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARM during the 3rd quarter valued at $339,965,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARM during the 3rd quarter valued at $242,812,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of ARM during the 3rd quarter valued at $152,896,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ARM during the 3rd quarter valued at $143,092,000. Institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

