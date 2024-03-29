Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Short Interest Up 56.0% in March

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,430,000 shares, a growth of 56.0% from the February 29th total of 2,840,000 shares. Approximately 9.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 911,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Arqit Quantum by 150.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,636,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185,402 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Arqit Quantum by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,220,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 517,942 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Arqit Quantum during the third quarter worth about $1,773,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Arqit Quantum by 314.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 374,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 283,755 shares during the period. Finally, Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arqit Quantum during the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Arqit Quantum alerts:

Arqit Quantum Price Performance

ARQQ stock opened at $0.73 on Friday. Arqit Quantum has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.62 and a 200 day moving average of $0.55.

Arqit Quantum Company Profile

Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud, a Platform as a Service that creates unbreakable software encryption keys. The company also provides maintenance and support, and professional services. Arqit Quantum Inc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arqit Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arqit Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.