Artemis Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARGTF) Short Interest Update

Artemis Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARGTF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 147,700 shares, a decrease of 81.4% from the February 29th total of 795,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Artemis Gold Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ARGTF opened at $5.95 on Friday. Artemis Gold has a fifty-two week low of $3.18 and a fifty-two week high of $6.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.70.

About Artemis Gold

Artemis Gold Inc, a gold development company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, and development of gold properties. The company holds equity ownership interest in Velocity Minerals Ltd. that focus on exploration and development of gold properties in Bulgaria. It also holds 100% interest in the Blackwater Gold Project located in central British Columbia.

