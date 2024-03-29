Artemis Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARGTF) Short Interest Update

Artemis Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARGTF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 147,700 shares, a decrease of 81.4% from the February 29th total of 795,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Artemis Gold Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ARGTF opened at $5.95 on Friday. Artemis Gold has a fifty-two week low of $3.18 and a fifty-two week high of $6.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.70.
About Artemis Gold
